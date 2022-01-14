Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,661 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 64.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average is $58.18. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

