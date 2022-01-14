Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,053 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,326 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.43% of Arch Resources worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 425.9% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 25,044 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $750,000.

In other news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $96.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 0.95. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

