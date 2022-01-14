Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,943 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of PTC Therapeutics worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 21.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 176,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 192,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $42.23 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $34,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,803 shares of company stock worth $148,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.22.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

