Deutsche Bank AG Sells 9,531 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of BWX Technologies worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

In other news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

