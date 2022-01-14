Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251,329 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.92% of Thermon Group worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,130,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,351,000 after acquiring an additional 256,289 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 216,089 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 552,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 117,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 11,286.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:THR opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.48 million, a PE ratio of 86.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

