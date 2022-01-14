Dewhurst (LON:DWHT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,904.11

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,904.11 ($25.85) and traded as low as GBX 1,721 ($23.36). Dewhurst shares last traded at GBX 1,760 ($23.89), with a volume of 1,656 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,548.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,904.11. The company has a market capitalization of £142.23 million and a P/E ratio of 20.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Dewhurst’s previous dividend of $4.25. Dewhurst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.16%.

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

