Dfyn Network (DFYN) Hits Market Cap of $18.76 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $18.76 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00063353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00074466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.02 or 0.07686614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,841.67 or 0.99729144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00069238 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 75,842,613 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using US dollars.

