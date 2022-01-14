Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,085.25

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,085.25 ($41.88) and traded as high as GBX 3,092 ($41.97). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,980 ($40.45), with a volume of 128,744 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPLM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($41.27) to GBX 3,290 ($44.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Diploma alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,257.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,085.25. The firm has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.10 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

In related news, insider Barbara Gibbes acquired 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,256 ($44.20) per share, with a total value of £111,778.48 ($151,728.63). Also, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($43.49), for a total transaction of £1,849,252.68 ($2,510,184.17).

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.