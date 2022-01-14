disBalancer Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. disBalancer has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $88,713.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00063794 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00074243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.56 or 0.07674115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,949.55 or 0.99771071 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00069351 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,249,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,738,070 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

