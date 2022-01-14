DOGGY Hits 1-Day Volume of $404,260.00 (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, DOGGY has traded down 3% against the US dollar. DOGGY has a market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $404,260.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00063794 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00074243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.56 or 0.07674115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,949.55 or 0.99771071 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00069351 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,044,623,523 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

