Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) & Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Head-To-Head Survey

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust -30.74% -10.42% -3.55% Douglas Emmett 7.11% 1.60% 0.68%

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Douglas Emmett’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $176.66 million 2.12 -$166.35 million ($2.33) -4.09 Douglas Emmett $891.52 million 6.95 $50.42 million $0.35 100.89

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hersha Hospitality Trust and Douglas Emmett, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 1 5 1 0 2.00 Douglas Emmett 0 0 4 0 3.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus price target of $9.99, suggesting a potential upside of 4.97%. Douglas Emmett has a consensus price target of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Douglas Emmett’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The company was founded on June 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

