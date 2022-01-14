Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $493.17

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 493.17 ($6.69) and traded as high as GBX 597.50 ($8.11). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 589 ($8.00), with a volume of 1,271,786 shares changing hands.

DRX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.82) to GBX 700 ($9.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.84) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 960 ($13.03) to GBX 980 ($13.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Drax Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 656 ($8.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 580.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 493.17.

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.08), for a total transaction of £99,168.65 ($134,611.99).

Drax Group Company Profile (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

