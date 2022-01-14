Drep [new] (DREP) One Day Volume Hits $5.44 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $39.53 million and $5.44 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00060259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.