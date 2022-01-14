Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00075259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.47 or 0.07632772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,629.74 or 0.99218164 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00068223 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars.

