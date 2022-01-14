Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.85 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $32,210.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00063518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00074709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.01 or 0.07664614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,786.62 or 0.99527033 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00069532 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.