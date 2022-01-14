Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE: NAPA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/6/2022 – Duckhorn Portfolio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

1/5/2022 – Duckhorn Portfolio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

12/28/2021 – Duckhorn Portfolio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

12/25/2021 – Duckhorn Portfolio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

12/14/2021 – Duckhorn Portfolio had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Duckhorn Portfolio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

12/11/2021 – Duckhorn Portfolio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

12/10/2021 – Duckhorn Portfolio had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Duckhorn Portfolio had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Duckhorn Portfolio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

11/29/2021 – Duckhorn Portfolio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

11/25/2021 – Duckhorn Portfolio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

11/16/2021 – Duckhorn Portfolio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

NYSE NAPA opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,138,609 shares of company stock valued at $238,298,104. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 172,210 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

