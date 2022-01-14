Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down to $13.06

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.06, but opened at $12.68. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 3,256 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

