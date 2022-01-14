Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Loop Capital downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,166,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $162.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

