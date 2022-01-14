Edgeware Price Tops $0.0070 (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. Edgeware has a total market cap of $41.89 million and $1.32 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00060259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,634,699,956 coins and its circulating supply is 5,957,121,368 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

