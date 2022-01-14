Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $64.07 on Friday. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

