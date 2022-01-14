EDUCare (EKT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $414,331.00

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EDUCare has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $685,585.47 and approximately $414,331.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EDUCare alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00059170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EDUCare

EKT is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDUCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDUCare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.