Efinity Market Capitalization Achieves $76.53 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. Efinity has a market cap of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Efinity has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00075259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.47 or 0.07632772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,629.74 or 0.99218164 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00068223 BTC.

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

