Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.45

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.45 and traded as high as C$12.11. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$11.92, with a volume of 191,597 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$300.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02.

Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

