Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) Trading Down 0.6%

Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $24.82. 1,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emles Federal Contractors ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Federal Contractors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Federal Contractors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.