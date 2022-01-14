Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.72 and last traded at $28.72. 1,460 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $917,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Luxury Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Luxury Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.