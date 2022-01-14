EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of EnerSys worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $80.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.29.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

