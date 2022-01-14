EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Reaches $0.0135

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $76,866.13 and $30,575.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00059749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

