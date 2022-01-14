EOS Force 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $66,960.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. EOS Force has a total market capitalization of $12.79 million and approximately $66,960.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EOS Force has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00210444 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00045235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.22 or 0.00461202 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00078143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC.

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

