Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ecovyst Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ecovyst in a report released on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ecovyst’s FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECVT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Ecovyst stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.89. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonny Ginns acquired 52,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

