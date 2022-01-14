ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 300.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

ESE stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.72. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.85%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.