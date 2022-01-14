Ethereum Gold Price Tops $0.0145 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $292,973.27 and $1.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00060396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

