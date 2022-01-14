Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $547.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $438.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $402.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $334.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

