Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Shares Down 1.1%

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) dropped 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.69 and last traded at $49.69. Approximately 693 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

FURCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Faurecia S.E. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.