F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Beatrice Hollond Buys 108 Shares

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Beatrice Hollond bought 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 915 ($12.42) per share, for a total transaction of £988.20 ($1,341.39).

Shares of F&C Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 903 ($12.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 740 ($10.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 953 ($12.94). The company has a market capitalization of £4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 920.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 888.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

