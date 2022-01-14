Financial Review: Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Stem alerts:

This table compares Stem and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 16.69 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -90.08

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem N/A 2.73% 1.01% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stem and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 5 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stem presently has a consensus price target of $37.40, indicating a potential upside of 148.18%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 198.89%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Stem.

Summary

Stem beats Byrna Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.