FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Down 5.5% This Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $66.27 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000833 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003027 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005201 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 803,682,293 coins and its circulating supply is 468,099,579 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.