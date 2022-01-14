First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.93. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBIZ. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 7.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBIZ opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

