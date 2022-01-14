First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR)’s share price was down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.31 and last traded at $61.05. Approximately 107,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 187,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $615,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

