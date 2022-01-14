First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the December 15th total of 449,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $35.06 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $36.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.