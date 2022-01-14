First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Down 79.9% in December

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the December 15th total of 513,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $30.69 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.
