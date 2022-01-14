First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Down 79.9% in December

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the December 15th total of 513,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $30.69 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDVY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.