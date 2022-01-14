First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Up 391.3% in December

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, an increase of 391.3% from the December 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.