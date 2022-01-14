FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Barclays raised their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get FirstCash alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.