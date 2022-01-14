Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,472 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Five9 were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 35.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 3.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Five9 by 10.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in Five9 by 51.3% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 63,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after buying an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Five9 by 114.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $125.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.52. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $1,949,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,642,932 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

