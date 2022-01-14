Flamingo (FLM) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $51.25 million and $11.00 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00063675 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00074469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.96 or 0.07687065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,986.43 or 0.99801614 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00069421 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

