Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.27

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $1.62. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 68,209 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Industries by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Industries by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Forward Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,450,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

