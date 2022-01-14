Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.27

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $1.62. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 68,209 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Industries by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Industries by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Forward Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,450,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.