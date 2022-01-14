Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) traded down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.23 and last traded at $25.24. 4,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 42,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,441,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,168,000 after purchasing an additional 411,228 shares during the period.

