Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Trading Down 3.5%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) shares fell 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.65 and last traded at $35.65. 251 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fraport currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

