freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.04 ($27.31).

Several research firms recently commented on FNTN. Barclays set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($23.64) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($28.98) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get freenet alerts:

FRA FNTN opened at €23.60 ($26.82) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.78. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.66) and a one year high of €32.92 ($37.41).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.