Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires 104,706 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,017.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.0% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,940 shares of company stock worth $230,432,836 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

FB stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.31. 641,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,257,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

