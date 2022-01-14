FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERAU) Shares Down 0.2%

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 4,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 32,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 129,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

